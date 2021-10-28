Access Bank marks breast cancer awareness month with free treatment for LAWMA staff

In commemoration of the Global Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the W Health Month, Access Bank’s W Initiative, in conjunction with Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, organised a free breast and cancer screenings for female staff members of Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). The event was held at the LAWMA head office recently.

Abiodun Olubitan, group head, Women Banking Team, Access Bank, described the event as a “crucial step to protecting women in Nigeria.

“Breast and cervical cancer are two of the most common forms of cancer that plague women in Nigeria’s health climate. Recognizing how important early diagnosis is to overall outcomes, we decided to organize this screening program as part of our commitment to continuously empower the Nigerian woman. We are optimistic that through this initiative and many more like it, there will be a marked improvement in the wellbeing of thousands of Nigerian women,” she said.

Headed by Femi Olaleye, the head doctor, Optimal Cancer Care, the event gave the participants detailed insights into the aetiology of cancer, the risk factors, as well as when to seek professional help.

Olaleye also debunked common cancer myths and gave attendees a live demonstration on the correct way to conduct a self-breast examination.

The event impacted a total of 189 women and provided free treatment and medication to 19 women who were suffering from the disease.

The W Initiative is the women-focused arm of Access Bank Plc, which is dedicated to empowering women in Nigeria’s social and economic terrain. Thus far, the Initiative has launched various offerings, including the Maternal Health Service Support, the LSETF W Initiative Loan, the W Community and the W Power Loan, that have all contributed to promoting good health, inclusivity, economic viability and general wellbeing of the Nigerian woman.