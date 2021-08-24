565 new cases confirmed as infections rise by 31%

More COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Monday with 565 new cases, moving the infection rate up 31 percent.

Lagos had recorded 205 of those cases as Rivers, Ondo, FCT, Oyo, Ekiti, Edo, and Bayelsa followed.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the report includes a backlog of cases from Benue state-reported between August 17 and 19.

No infections were reported in Cross River, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Nasarawa, Plateau, and Sokoto states.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, said yesterday that the third wave of Covid-19 has killed 135 in Lagos as the infection rate jumped to 12.1 percent from 8.9 percent as of August 1.

Out of 5,551 patients admitted since the pandemic began, 506 have died with 135 losing their lives during the current pandemic alone.

He identified a lack of adherence to the preventive health protocols designed to mitigate the pandemic.

“For this reason, it is essential for me to remind all of us of the huge responsibility we have to contribute to fighting and defeating this virus,” Sanwo-Olu.

“As a State Government, we have taken

substantial steps to arrest this third wave in its tracks, most notable of them is the increased monitoring and enforcement embarked upon by members of the Incident Command structure.”