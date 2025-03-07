A staggering 22% of Nigerians living with HIV have faced discrimination in various aspects of their lives, according to the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

The persistent stigma surrounding the virus remains a major barrier to healthcare access, employment, and social inclusion for many.

With an estimated 1.9 million people living with HIV in the country, this challenge continues to undermine efforts to control the epidemic.

In response, the Federal Government has officially joined the Global Partnership for Action to Eliminate All Forms of HIV-Related Stigma and Discrimination, marking a renewed commitment to protecting the rights of people living with HIV.

The announcement was made in a joint press conference by NACA and the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the agencies, HIV-related stigma remains a major obstacle in the country, affecting individuals at multiple levels, from families and workplaces to healthcare services and education institutions.

According to Temitope Ilori, Director General, NACA, findings from the Nigeria People Living with HIV Stigma Index Survey 2.0 reveal that 10.9% of people living with HIV have experienced human rights abuse, yet only one in four sought redress.

“Alarmingly, 40.8% of those who did not take action cited a lack of knowledge on how to seek justice, while others feared that seeking help could lead to the unwanted disclosure of their HIV status”, he added.

The Nigerian government, along with global partners such as the Global Fund and the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), has made significant investments in fighting stigma and discrimination.

According to him, organizations like the Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), the Association of Women Living with HIV in Nigeria (ASWHAN), and the Association of Young People Living with HIV in Nigeria (APYIN) have also played a crucial role in advocacy efforts.

On his part, Leopold Zekeng, UNAID Country Director, one of the key legal frameworks addressing this issue is the HIV/AIDS Anti-Discrimination Act, designed to protect people living with or affected by HIV from discrimination.

However, the implementation of this law remains incomplete, as only 18 out of Nigeria’s 36 states have domesticated the Act.

“By joining the Global Partnership for Action to Eliminate All Forms of HIV-Related Stigma and Discrimination, Nigeria aligns itself with a global initiative aimed at removing barriers that prevent access to HIV services.

“The partnership focuses on eliminating discrimination in six key areas such as healthcare, workplace, education, justice systems, community settings, and emergency settings”, he said.

The agencies further stated that through this initiative, Nigeria has committed to working with civil society organizations, people living with HIV, UN agencies, academia, and donors to design and implement policies that address stigma and discrimination.

The Federal Government also pledges to assess the current state of HIV-related stigma and take action to eliminate discriminatory laws, policies, and practices.

“Over the next five years, Nigeria will focus on addressing discrimination in all six key settings, beginning with three priority areas in the first year.

NACA and UNAIDS have also outlined several concrete steps to achieve these goals, including strengthening legal protections, launching nationwide public awareness campaigns, and ensuring that healthcare facilities provide non-discriminatory services.

“Expanding access to psychosocial and legal support for individuals experiencing stigma is also a priority.

“Additionally, the country will establish a monitoring and evaluation system to track progress and ensure accountability.

“As Nigeria moves forward with this commitment, stakeholders are calling for greater efforts to fully implement the HIV/AIDS Anti-Discrimination Act across all states”, the agencies mentioned.

They also noted that ensuring access to justice for people facing HIV-related discrimination is also a critical step toward ending stigma.

On this year’s Zero Discrimination Day, the government, civil society, and international partners are urging collective action to eliminate HIV-related stigma.

NACA and UNAIDS emphasize that discrimination against anyone ultimately harms public health efforts and undermines the goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

By fostering an environment of acceptance and equality, stakeholders argue that the country can take significant strides toward ensuring that every individual, regardless of their HIV status, is treated with dignity and respect.

