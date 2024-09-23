1,500 Kebbi residents get free eye treatment

The Nasara Women Development Foundation has provided free eye care services to 1,500 residents in Kebbi State during a medical outreach.

The outreach, in partnership with the Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, provided free cataract diagnosis and surgery to 500 beneficiaries.

Additionally, 1,000 others received prescription glasses for refractive errors, and treatment for eye issues like allergies and infections was offered to a further group.

Zainab Idris, wife of Kebbi State Governor and founder, Nasara Foundation, said the organisation “is committed to supporting the government’s quest to promote a healthy and vibrant state.”

According to her, “This would be the second of such medical outreach after the one we did before the 2023 election. We are aware that many people have eye defects and may not have funds to spend in hospitals to correct such defects.

“We have not only arranged for free eye surgeries for 500 beneficiaries but the other 1000 people would also benefit from free diagnosis, treatment, and prescription glasses. We are also feeding all the beneficiaries and also providing them with transport fare. We have done all of these so that none of them would be left out.”

Speaking on the role of the Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, Deshpande Chandrakant, the program manager, Kebbi Eye, said it has tackled preventable blindness through high-quality and high-volume cataract surgeries in and around Kebbi State for over two decades.

“Considering the high prevalence, we are open to collaborating with like-minded organizations that can support the cause. Nasara Foundation had previously partnered with us by supporting outreach for Eye care,” Chandrakant said.

“The outreach is an additional component to reach out to patients’ eye care specifically cataract. This helps in the identification and treatment of cataract patients.”