Crypto firm pushes education to change narrative, explore potentials

Yellow card, a Nigerian-based Fintech has partnered with Circle, a crypto company to engage in a Financial Literacy Tour (FLT) which aims to raise awareness and provide educational opportunities on cryptocurrencies for individuals across the continent.

Cryptocurrency awareness according to the partners remains a significant challenge across the African continent.

Chris Maurice, CEO of Yellow Card said “Education is the cornerstone of unlocking the potential of digital assets and promoting financial inclusion across the continent. Through the Financial Literacy Tour, Yellow Card and Circle have taken a proactive and personalised approach to engage with communities, empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the world of digital assets.”

The ability to send money effortlessly across borders, mitigating challenges associated with traditional payment methods such as delays and high fees, being pegged against the US dollar safeguarding individuals from currency fluctuations according to the partners are some of the benefits of crypto.

According to the organisers, the FLT event held in Botswana, Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya recently served as a platform for attendees to delve into the world of crypto adoption. “Through interactive workshops, informative presentations, and engaging discussions, participants gained valuable insights on embracing new technologies, unlocking the potential of digital assets in their daily lives, and even exploring career opportunities within the crypto space.”

Mercina Perez, VP Circle Impact said Yellow Card and Circle share a common passion to actively drive digital financial literacy and realise a more tolerant, functional and equitable planet. Selecting Botswana, Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya to begin the FLT events allows us to help educate, empower and build for a new financial future.