Union Systems retains trade finance software solutions provider award

One of Africa’s leading trade finance software companies, Union Systems Limited, was awarded the Trade Finance Software Solutions Provider of the Year for the second year in a row at the BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2021 held recently in Lagos.

The award, which is a significant milestone, recognizes Union Systems’ leadership in the delivery of innovative trade finance software solutions that have transformed the trade operations of Nigerian banks.

While receiving the award on behalf of the company, Chuks Onyebuchi, Union Systems’ Chief Executive Officer said, “we are honoured to be receiving this award for the second year in a row. This award is dedicated to our team at Union Systems who work tirelessly to ensure that trade finance processing in Nigeria is fully automated and seamless. We also dedicate this award to our clients and partners who believe in our products and trust us to work with them in automating their trade operations.”

The BAFI Awards is the most prestigious event to recognize and celebrate organisations, teams and individuals that are achieving excellence in the delivery of financial services across the entire client and customer spectrum.

Union Systems have been delivering financial software services in Africa for over 20 years. The company recently completed the trade transformation projects at First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Coronation Merchant Bank (CMB).

They also achieved the ISO Certifications on Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015) and Information Security Management System (ISO 27001:2013) which is a testament to the company’s commitment to the consistent delivery of quality information technology services and strict adherence to information security standards.

For over two decades, the company has been delivering future thinking trade finance software solutions to banks and corporates in Africa to achieve full automation and digitization of their trade operations. Our trade finance software solutions deliver growth, profitability, and regulatory compliance to banks and corporates.

With headquarters in Lagos, Union Systems has a deep understanding of the African market and a team of highly qualified consultants with real-world experience in the delivery of complex software solutions.