Nigeria’s Mabushi Project Wins continental award

The African Solar Industry Association has named EM-ONE Energy Solutions’ Mabushi Solar as the ‘Best Commercial and Industrial Solar Project of the Year’.

The award was part of Africa Energy Forum 2021 – a forum for donors, government stakeholders, financiers and other industry experts actively working in the Continent’s Energy Sector.

The Mabushi Solar Energy project, spearheaded by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, and executed by EM-ONE Energy Solutions is an advanced solar microgrid system that has 1.52 MegaWatt peak (MWp) and 2.28 MWh energy storage facility located at multiple office buildings of Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in the capital city – Abuja, Nigeria.

In his remarks at the award ceremony, attended by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Sustainable Infrastructure (Works), Olufemi Akinyelure, the CEO, EM-ONE Energy Solutions, Mir Islam said, “This award is a testament of the vision of the Nigerian Federal Government and its’ commitment to investing in the energy transition and sustainable development”.

Describing the project as “just the beginning”, Mir Islam, who expressed pride at having delivered “such an exceptional project, despite delays and challenges caused by the pandemic”, added, “Fashola’s projection into the future and provision of clean energy by EM-ONE Energy.

“This project was conceptualised under the leadership of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, when the Ministry was merged with the Power Ministry. It was then designed and built by EM-ONE Energy Solutions while it was fully funded by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing”, he recalled.

According to him, “While the project was ongoing, investments were made across the projects’ design and implementation to showcase renewable energy and microgrids as the leading technical solution to address Nigeria’s energy availability and reliability challenge”.

The EM-ONE Energy Solutions’ boss said the project included a complete electrical retrofit and upgrade – that has reduced energy consumption by 40 per cent adding that the system uses Tesla’s energy storage solution, the Power pack and its’ advanced microgrid controller, which, according to him is “saving the off-takers 76 per cent on their annual energy expenditure”.

The project, he said, created over 500 direct and indirect jobs over the course of its implementation.

Describing Nigeria as an economic powerhouse on the African Continent, the Energy CEO, who said the project formed “part of the Federal Government’s ambitious commitment to have 10 percent of its’ total power derived from clean energy by 2025”, added, “With this feat, the Hon. Minister Fashola has shown doggedness and philosophy in the decentralization of electricity as a way to resolve Nigeria’s power problems”.