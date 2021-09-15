Stanbic IBTC Pensions seeks fitness, healthy retirement for clients

Committed to ensuring that its clients have a healthy retirement life, Stanbic IBTC Pensions has continued to guide its members to live a fit and healthy life style through regular exercise.

The objective is to see that her members while contributing and building their financial wealth towards retirement are able to have good health to enjoy that important stage in their life.

Demola Sogunle, chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc in a remark during the Company’s virtual programme with the theme ‘RetireFit’ event held for her clients said “at Stanbic IBTC, we recognise that keeping fit is an essential part of your wellbeing journey, hence, our reason for organising this event.

According to him, as the theme implies, “RetireFit” is our attempt to encourage as many people as possible to adopt a healthy lifestyle that optimise their wellbeing beyond their active work life. “To us, retiring fit incorporates healthy living, being physically active with strategic financial planning for the future.”

“We already run virtual Financial Fitness sessions where we provide our clients with relevant insights to help them make informed financial decisions, maximise their earnings today and secure their livelihoods in their post work lives.”

Sogunle said, we are taking it a step further to give you the opportunity to physically practice some of the health and wellbeing tips we share at those sessions. “This we hope will be a clear reminder to pay attention to self-care and be physically active just as we mind our money. Our sole desire is to see more people become physically and financially fit, as these two factors contribute to the general health and wellbeing of our clients.”

Olumide Oyetan, chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers during the panel discussion said “If there is a deliberate effort to keep fit and healthy, retirement will be more pleasurable.

Nike Bajomo, executive director, Business Development Stanbic IBTC Pensions speaking during the panel discussion after the training exercise, said the issue is about retiring fit, stating that exercise improves memory, brain function and healthy life style.

Sylvanus Jatto, a medical doctor who was part of the panel session said people who are not physically fit are susceptible to terminal diseases, so there is need for physical fitness. “Being physically active is the way to go in keeping good health.”

Jide Allo, speaking on the benefits of enrolling in the Contributory Pension Scheme said, people who do not get on board miss the benefit of having a secured social benefit.