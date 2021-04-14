Nigeria’s Newwaves Ecosystem launches Africa’s first zoom-like app, Konn3ct

Newwaves Ecosystem, a creative Digital Company has given Africa its first online meetings and conferences solution, Konn3ct, an app that has similar features to the popular Chinese Zoom.

Developed wholly by the Lagos based Company, Konn3ct is a suite of web- conferencing solutions that cover a range of applications used for meetings, conferences, webinars, live-classroom, syndicate events, and remote cinema among others.

Konn3ct’s formal launch on Wednesday signalled the entry of the first company of African origin into the fast-growth global online meetings business that analysts project will be worth more than $78 billion in the next 10 years.

At the launch of the online meeting app, industry players praised the creative ingenuity behind the development, saying Konn3ct’s historical launch will be the watershed for a technological revolution in Nigeria and the continent.

Read Also: Why brands should see opportunity in new digital reality

Represented by Abdullahi Usman, Deputy Managing Director and Director IT Infrastructure, Director General of the Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency ( NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi said he was optimistic about a company in the Nigerian ICT sector making it to the exclusive list of the Forbes 500 companies in the future. “Konn3ct boasts of the most robust security architecture in the industry; it has an amazing video experience and, in a continent, where broadband costs and penetration are still major challenges, the low data consumption cost and other conferencing options that have been built into this solution have all the makings of a world-beater,” Abdullahi said.

Former Managing Director, Segun Oleketuyi, Wema Bank PLC said Konn3ct is challenging the statuesque. “Konn3ct is challenging the forerunners. This is a bold initiative from Konn3ct”.

Oleketuyi praised the efforts of Newwaves Ecosystems in giving Africa its first online meetings app, saying that the development falls in line with the agenda of the Federal Government towards encouraging indigenous Nigerian content in the information and communication technology sector.

Citing the role played by online meeting solutions in facilitating government activities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020-2021, he expressed the belief that the arrival of an indigenous solution will be of greater benefit to the government and people of Nigeria.