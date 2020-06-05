Dozie launches new digital ecosystem, Sparkle for savings, payment transactions

Uzoma Dozie, the former Group Managing Director of defunct Diamond Bank has launched Sparkle, a digital ecosystem aimed at providing financial, lifestyle and business support services to Nigerians across the globe.

Officially launched on June 3 2020, Sparkle offers comprehensive support for individuals, including payments, savings and analytics to provide greater freedom, flexibility and control over finances and lifestyle.

With a banking license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sparkle is launching a mobile app – available for iOS and Android – giving customers full and free access to one account that offers multiple services and different wallets.

“Sparkle will be transformational for Nigerians across the globe and I am hugely excited to be launching it today. Sparkle is redefining Nigerian commerce by merging financial services with a seamless lifestyle solution,” Uzoma Dozie, founder of Sparkle said adding that the company will be removing barriers using technology and data while driving inclusion at scale.

In doing so, Dozie added that Sparkle would be “empowering Nigerians to fulfil their potential, democratizing access to valuable solutions for both business and personal needs.”

On how Sparkle works, the data and technology-driven platform said its users will be provided with visibility over spending patterns, with a detailed breakdown of payments by category.

According to the new company, tools such as Sparkle Stash, a savings device aimed towards specific goals, are also included in the platform

“Users will also have the ability to split payments and bills, make utilities and bill payments, as well as send and receive money in the Sparkle network and with other local banks. Customers will also have access to Indy – a 24/7 financial buddy and customer services chatbot,” it said.

According to Sparkle, the financial transaction platform is partnering with VISA, Microsoft and PwC Nigeria to achieve its vision of redefining Nigerian commerce. The partnerships will provide industry-leading expertise in APIs, cloud computing, data science, machine learning, tax and financial advisory services for the benefit of Sparkle’s customers.

“The services offered by Sparkle are all licensed by the CBN,” it said.

The launch of Sparkle comes at a time when most of Nigeria’s population (79%) have mobile connectivity, with 39percent having access to mobile broadband connections.

The new technology-driven company said it sees a real opportunity for digital-only propositions like Sparkle to meet Nigeria’s needs, for individuals and small businesses to remain connected and thrive, both now and in the future.

Meanwhile, the impact of Covid-19 which has disrupted several industries accelerating the transition to a more digitally enabled lifestyles coupled with Nigeria’s young and growing population who are also who are digital natives are the catalyst cited by industry analysts to drive growth in Fintech industry.

“We are working with global partners to unleash freedom, flexibility and transparency in Nigeria. We are helping to drive forward the growth of Nigeria’s budding entrepreneurs and individuals. Join us to make history as we enter the future of commerce and look towards this exciting phase of growth,” Dozie said.

According to Sparkle, it recently joined Women’s World Banking, an organization Dozie was previously a Board member and are working to ensure greater financial inclusion for women, their families and communities in emerging markets.

“Sparkle has also joined Open Banking Nigeria, collaborating with Nigeria’s financial services industry to transform and advocate open banking in Nigeria, and to lead the way in Africa too,” the company said