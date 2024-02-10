With a medical simulation centre in view, Nile University targets the front row among Nigerian universities

“Nile University is currently constructing a state-of-the-art medical simulation centre that is the first of its kind in Nigeria. The medical simulation centre, which enables students to carry out multiple lifelike simulations in a safe and controlled environment, promises to enhance further our ability to produce top quality doctors ready to impact Nigeria’s healthcare sector.” Dili Dogo, a professor and Vice Chancellor of Nile University, Abuja, declared confidently at the 2023 convocation ceremony the ambition of Nile University to count among the foremost in Nigeria.

The driver of Nile’s ambition is its recent membership in Honoris United Universities.

Honoris United Universities is a pan-African private higher education network comprising institutions across North and Southern Africa. It was founded in 2017 by former Actis Education CEO Luis von Ahn and currently has a presence in 10 countries and 33 cities, with over 85,000 students enrolled.

It owns several higher-learning institutions in Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia and South Africa. The group is run by a board and an academic council and led by a chief executive officer.

Honoris operates from London. Nile University, FEDISA, Esprit, Merit University, and Honoris Morocco are listed as subsidiaries. Nile University joined the network in 2020.

Online research shows these benefits of membership in Honoris United Universities.

High-quality education: Honoris United Universities’ institutions are accredited by international bodies and offer programs aligned with the needs of the African economy.

Globally recognised degrees: Students who graduate from Honoris United Universities institutions will earn degrees employers worldwide recognise.

Affordable tuition: Honoris United Universities offers competitive tuition fees compared to other African private universities.

Financial aid: Honoris United Universities offers a variety of scholarships and financial aid packages to help students afford their education.

Support services: Honoris United University offers several support services to its students, including career counselling, financial aid, and student housing.

Diverse and inclusive environment: Honoris United Universities welcomes students worldwide and is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion.

On the other hand, A medical simulation centre provides a specialised environment where healthcare professionals can practice and improve their clinical skills using simulated patients and scenarios. These centres utilise sophisticated mannequins, virtual reality tools, and standardised actors to create realistic medical situations. Participants engage in interactive simulations, receiving feedback and debriefing to refine their decision-making, technical skills, and communication abilities.

The vice chancellor continued. “We graduated the first set of medical students this year, and the Federal Government has requested an increase in the number of medical students to cater for the migration of doctors due to the Japa Syndrome”.

Nile University graduated 1200 students in 2023, up from 800 in 2022.

Professor Dogo explained that the institution has remained committed to investing in and improving its medical offerings to ensure they remain at par with international standards and consistently attract students who would otherwise have travelled abroad for their medical education.

According to the vice-chancellor, Nile University’s commitment to excellence, multidisciplinary approach, focus on research and innovation, and dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and leadership have firmly positioned it as a leader in building the future of education in Nigeria.

“As the nation’s brightest minds pass through its hallowed halls, Nile University is shaping a generation of forward-thinking individuals who will drive Nigeria’s socio-economic growth and lead the country towards a prosperous future”.

Five outstanding students who achieved a perfect 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) received special recognition, scholarships, and cash gifts from sponsors, including Providus Bank and Zenith Bank. They were Oluwabusayo Olawale Ifonjala (LLB Law), Bolaqis Muhammad Sani (B.Sc. Biochemistry), Musa Adesegun Badaru (B.Eng. Electrical & Electronics Engineering), Abundance Abimbola Adejori (LLB Law), Anas Abubakar (LLB Law).

The first and second runners-up, with excellent CGPAs, were also celebrated at the event. They were 1st Runner-up: James Williams C. Gabriel (B.Sc. Economics): 4.95 CGPA. Deborah Ndip Bature (B.Eng. Electrical & Electronics Engineering): 4.95 CGPA

2nd Runner-up: Kenechukwu Jesse Chukwuorji (B.Eng. Electrical & Electronics Engineering): 4.93 CGPA.

Two distinguished individuals received honorary degrees for their invaluable contributions to society. Nile honoured the Founder/Executive Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Ltd. and renowned philanthropist Dr Muhammadu Indimi, OFR, for his outstanding contributions to society. It recognised a former Minister of Health and Professor of Medicine at the University of Ibadan, Professor Isaac F. Adewole, for his exemplary achievements in the field.

Data from the National Universities Commission (NUC) showed that there are 170 universities in Nigeria as of February 2023. Seventy-nine are private universities, the federal government owns 43, and state governments own 48.

The Nile University vice chancellor expanded on the vision of the institution. “At the forefront of addressing the challenge is Nile University of Nigeria, a trailblazing institution building the future of education through its unwavering commitment to excellence. Located in the vibrant Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nile University has emerged as a beacon of educational transformation in Nigeria. With a focus on providing a holistic and cutting-edge learning experience, the university has become a symbol of academic prowess and innovation.

“One of the critical pillars of Nile University’s success lies in its emphasis on excellence across all facets of education. From its highly qualified faculty to its state-of-the-art facilities, the institution has spared no effort to ensure a world-class learning environment.

“By nurturing intellectual curiosity and promoting critical thinking, Nile University equips its students with the skills necessary to excel in an ever-evolving global landscape. The university’s multidisciplinary approach to education is another pivotal factor in building the future of education in Nigeria. Recognising the interconnected nature of modern challenges, Nile University offers various programs spanning various disciplines.

“This approach fosters collaboration and interdisciplinary problem-solving and enables students to adapt to the demands of a rapidly changing world. Beyond the classroom, Nile University strongly emphasises research and innovation. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders and government agencies, the university provides students opportunities to engage in ground-breaking research projects that address societal challenges. From technology to healthcare, Nile University is spearheading innovation and pioneering solutions that have the potential to transform Nigeria’s future.”

Dogo says Nile University emphasises its students’ inculcation of entrepreneurship and leadership skills. “By offering entrepreneurship programs, mentorship opportunities, and access to start-up incubators, the university is cultivating a generation of young leaders who are equipped to drive economic growth and chart a new course for the country,” he said.

“From a predominantly regional player in the Nigerian education space before the Honoris acquisition, Nile University has quickly transformed into a major national player with more than triple the student population pre-Honoris. The accelerated, unprecedented growth enjoyed by Nile University under the ownership of Honoris results from significant investments in academic innovation, employability, and student experience.”