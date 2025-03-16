The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has announced the launch of its maiden Spring School in Digital Entrepreneurship and Digital Cultures.

The initiative marks a significant step in the university’s commitment to fostering innovation, empowering youth, and driving economic growth in the digital age. It also connects with its quest to continue to redefine the role of knowledge industry in driving tech-based human capital development initiatives and contributing to the socio-economic development and the growth of the digital economy in Nigeria.

In a statement announcing the launch, the Director of the Centre for Digital Humanities, Tunde Ope-Davies, a professor and the convener of the event, said that Unilag was making another bold statement by first blazing the trail in establishing the first digital humanities centre in Africa, and now setting this new agenda in promoting initiative for job and wealth creation through technology.

According to Ope-Davies, “The new Spring School in digital entrepreneurship will focus on technology-based skills acquisition and human capital development for humanities and social sciences graduates and scholars. As an annual event going forward, we are hoping to train thousands of graduates in the next couple of years, thus, increasing the pool of potential critical mass of tech-skilled graduates that will positively impact the ecosystem of our digital economy.”

He further said that “In a rapidly evolving global landscape, the Spring School in Digital Entrepreneurship is designed to equip fresh graduates, professionals aspiring entrepreneurs with the essential skills, knowledge, and mindset needed to thrive in the 21st Century tech-driven workplace ecosystem and digital economy. According to the programme, this intensive, immersive programme will provide participants with hands-on training in areas such as: (I) E-commerce & Online Business Development: Building and scaling successful online ventures.

(ii) Data Analytics & Digital Strategy: Leveraging data to make informed business decisions. (iii) Coding & App Development (Introductory): Laying the foundation for digital product creation. (iv) Funding & Investment Strategies: Navigating the financial landscape for startups.

“The launch of our Spring School in Digital Entrepreneurship is a testament to UNILAG’s unwavering dedication to innovation and relevance,” stated the Vice Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola.

“We recognise the transformative power of digital technology and the urgent need to empower our students and the wider community with the skills to harness its potential. This program will serve as a catalyst for creating a new generation of digital entrepreneurs, driving economic prosperity and social impact.”

The director also said that the launch “aligns with our administration’s future ready agenda, and the power of leveraging town and gown collaboration for human capital development and innovation.”

The statement stated that the programme would feature a dynamic blend of lectures, workshops, mentorship sessions, and real-world case studies, delivered by experienced international and local academics, seasoned industry experts, and successful entrepreneurs.

“Participants will also have the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, fostering a vibrant community of innovators,” Ope-Davies added.

He informed that the Spring School is open to postgraduate students, recent graduates, and aspiring entrepreneurs from across Nigeria and beyond.

“It will leverage the university’s state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge resources to provide a truly transformative learning experience. The inauguration ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 under the chairmanship of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Femi Hamzat. It will feature keynote lecture by Tim Akano CEO, New Horizons Ltd, and other activities.

“The Spring School is set to commence on Monday, March 17, 2025 and will run for one week till Saturday March 22, 2025, with the Faculty of Arts serving as the venue for the workshops and panel discussions.”

The convener further said: “We are not just teaching skills for creating digital-based businesses; we are cultivating a mindset of innovation, resilience, and adaptability. Our goal is to empower participants to generate innovative tech-based viable business ideas, enhance their tech-skills, and build successful businesses. We are hoping to also train them in order to become successful future leaders that can drive positive change in their communities and the larger society.”

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

