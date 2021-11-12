Susan Chanel Beauty’s CEO restates commitment to sustain her anti-hunger campaign

The founder and CEO of Susan Chanel Beauty Skincare brand, Susan Esisi has restated commitment in sustaining her anti-hunger campaign.

Barely two months after she was seen in a video distributing cooked food to people, a new video has emerged of one of her gestures to the less privileged.

The video uploaded on her Instagram page showed women and children lined up in front of her building while the cosmetologist and her team were handing out bags filled with foodstuff to them.

The video was posted on her Instagram page @susanchanelbeauty.

A second video showing how the “goody bags” were packaged gave away the types of foodstuff like rice, beans, yams, potatoes and tin tomatoes among others.

This latest humanitarian activity by the famous skin therapist took place on Wednesday, November 9, 2021, at Opebi in Ikeja, Lagos.

Reacting to questions from journalists about her motivation and objectives of the campaign, Susan Esisi avowed that it was part of her regular monthly philanthropy, which focuses on providing food for those lacking or suffering from insufficiency in society.

“This is not the first time I will be doing this. At the end of every month or at most once in two months, I usually try to put a smile on the face of those suffering from hunger,” she said.

Continuing, she said: “My business is not just about selling skincare products and making money. I was brought up to remember and care for the less privileged in society. Consequently, I have integrated that ideal into my business. I want the Susan Chanel brand to be known for giving back to society.”

Of her latest, humanitarian effort, Esisi, an alumna of the University of Lagos, said further: “The foodstuff was bought with the proceeds of my sales in the past two months. And I have to also thank my customers for their loyalty to brand Susan Chanel Beauty.”