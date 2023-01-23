Revamped First Current Plus: First Bank’s leap in product innovation

OBINNA EMELIKE

With the fierce scramble for customers among financial service providers in Nigeria, innovation and customer-centric offerings top reasons some service providers do better than others.

Considering that First Bank has been in banking business for about 129 years now and running, innovations and quality products offerings are obviously part of what has sustained it in business for over a decade, despite the many challenges of the financial service sector.

In line with that, the Bank has developed many products that are tailored to meet the specific needs of individuals and corporate organisations. One of such products is the Bank’s First Current Plus (FCP), a current account that offers customers the opportunity to manage their funds and day-to-day transactions without account maintenance charges, and most importantly, it encourages them to bank hassle-free.

Moreover, First Bank designed the FCP to meet the specific needs of high net-worth individuals, affluent as well as upcoming individuals, offering zero account maintenance charge to individual customers.

To further its product innovation and to carry many customers along, the bank recently revamped its FCP account. With the revamp, the Bank has reviewed the minimum and operating balance for the FCP account from N500,000 to N50,000 for individuals.

The review now avails customers free initial cheque book, zero AMC for a maximum of 10 withdrawals per month, inclusive of alternate channels withdrawals such as; ATM, POS terminal, online/internet banking, among others.

Other features of the revamped FCP account include; 10 free withdrawals above which an AMC at N1/mille is charged on the excess, improved withdrawal limits N150,000 for ATM, N500,000 for POS and N1,000,000 for online transactions, amid access to digital platforms.

FCP account holders will also enjoy SMS alerts on account, though at prevailing fee, free online and mobile banking activation, USSD quick banking service for individuals, clearing cheque book and debit card issuance.

With the great features and benefits including; no restriction on the number of withdrawals across all channels and access to the Bank’s digital platforms for fast and convenient banking experience, First Bank looks to woo more current account holders; from traders, salary earners, high net worth individuals, upwardly mobile professionals and customers in diaspora.

For those still in doubt of the revamped product, the offering of zero-AMC, which is its unique value proposition to the market, 10 free withdrawals a month to meet immediate needs, among others are enough reasons to consider the refreshed FCP.

As a hassle-free offering, opening the account is easy, starting with online download, filling the forms, attaching normal account opening requirements and finishing the process at any branch of the bank nearest to you.