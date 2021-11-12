“Operation Feed the Widows” targets 1000 beneficiaries in Ibadan

A non-governmental organisation, AbidingTV Initiatives will host indigenes of the Ibadan community to its yearly “Operation Feed the Widows” program with a target of 1,000 beneficiaries of 1,000 widows and widowers resident in the Oyo State capital, Ibadan.

The first and second editions held in 2019 and 2020 with over 300 and 800 respective beneficiaries while its third edition of the Initiative’s outreach will hold at the UMC Primary School, Obafemi Awolowo Road, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, Oyo-State, Nigeria on the 19th of December 2021.

Speaking on the reason for the yearly programme, Arinola Olakanmi Yinka, Abiding TV Initiatives and CEO of Abiding Television Limited said the initiative was to help the less privileged.

“It is a cause we are committed and determined to maintain by ensuring beneficiaries have access to food items to lessen the effects of the current economic hardship on their households. The Initiative also aims at demonstrating the love of God by spreading love to indigents. All our campaigns are centered on people’s needs which further improve the quality of their lives”, he said.

Speaking further, he said: “It is humbling to be able to put smiles on the faces of these aged indigents and I am excited at the impact stories recorded so far.”

According to a beneficiary who spoke in the Yoruba language said, “I am grateful to God and the Abiding TV Initiative for the love and thoughtfulness that has put smiles on my face and that of my children.”

One of the Initiative’s donors, the Bukola Olafisan Foundation (BOF) said that the outreach program has become a vehicle for ensuring that these groups of people have access to nourishing foods on their tables for the holidays.

AbidingTV Initiatives with the support of donors is achieving its goal of making a difference and creating real-life impacts within society.

For more information about the Abiding TV Initiatives and to donate cash or food items or to be

one of our volunteers, visit www.initiatives.abidingtv.com or call Victoria on 08160119229.

AbidingTV Initiatives envisions a thriving and connected community, one in which all our

beneficiaries have equal access to resources that enrich and empower lives.

Ours is a community where people with the heart of gold can belong, one in which everyone has a chance to both contribute and receive due recognition.