Ogoo becomes first Nigerian fashion brand to be posted on Schon magazine’s platforms

Ogoo, a Nigerian-owned and made premium full-grain cowhide goods bags and accessories fashion brand has become the first Nigerian fashion brand to be posted by Schon magazine on all its social media platforms.

Schon a major European fashion and lifestyle magazine has been publishing since 2009, it has posted/featured campaigns from the likes of Calvin Klein, Nordstrom, and many major international fashion brands to name a few.

Speaking on the milestone, Okeisolobrugwe Clifford Ikpikpini, founder and CEO of Ogoo Leather Goods Limited said for Ogoo to be acknowledged by such a reputable international fashion and lifestyle magazine emphasizes that we can be trusted and are of international quality/standard.

“Schon magazine posted our products images on all their social media platforms. For us to be the first Nigerian fashion brand they posted and acknowledged means a whole lot to us as it lets the world know that we’re a proudly Nigerian fashion brand that can be trusted despite being new in the market,” Ikpikpini said.

Speaking on why Ogoo was featured on Schon magazine, Ikpikpini said he believes it is because of the quality of the brand and what the brand stands for (being unapologetically true to yourself and not allowing the world to make you what you are not).

He said this is clearly reflected in both its brand’s name and its promotional images, as they show unapologetically that we’re proudly Nigerian first before anything and are not ashamed of that no matter what the world may think.

“Everyone in the world looking for quality value for money leather bags and accessories they can trust. We hope to be amongst the top leather bags and accessories fashion brands in the world.

“Our two shades of brown briefcase currently on pre-order at 30 percent discount will be officially out on 3rd of December 2021,” he said.