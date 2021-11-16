My entrepreneurial success flows from relentless pursuit of knowledge – CEO, Teczo businesses

The CEO of Teczo businesses Ejiobi Charles Chibuike, popularly known as Obaego has attributed his success as an entrepreneur to his relentless pursuit of knowledge.

“I constantly upgrade my skills by attending online seminars and learning from experts and my mentors. My initial challenges as a businessman have to do with economic instability, and I overcame them by seeking professional supports,” Obaego disclosed.

Obaego, who ventured into entrepreneurship in 2019, has successfully founded the Teczo business group and has earned a reputation as an astute auto dealer and real estate developer and a leading forex trader.

Speaking recently to journalists at a social function in his hometown Orlu, Imo State, the Teczo Real Estate CEO avowed that the business lessons he learnt in the past two years have strengthened his conviction that entrepreneurship should be undertaken by anyone seeking to be self-reliant.

“You may have read numerous motivational and business books but the best way to learn the rope of entrepreneurship is to be involved in it; in other words, establish a business and run it. That way you will learn the basics of entrepreneurship, including how to run a business and how not to run a business,” he said.

Speaking further, Obaego continued: “I have learned some important lessons about discipline and determination in the face of adversity. Entrepreneurship has taught me that winners don’t quit and tough times don’t last. More importantly, I have learnt the lesson about integrity as an important factor in business success and sustainability.”

Obaego further disclosed that when he decided in June 2019 to become an entrepreneur, he was driven by the desire to seek new challenges. Entrepreneurship, he asserted, has given him a new and wholesome experience that leaves no room for misgivings.

The real estate developer claimed that he derived his business philosophy from the muses of Jack Ma, the Chinese business magnate and co-founder of Alibaba.com.