Mmadubugwu Justice’s website ‘NewsOnline’, ranks among top 200 in Nigeria

NewsOnline Nigeria, an online platform, founded by Mmadubugwu Justice, launched on 16th June 2020, according to Alexa.com is currently ranked among the top 200 websites in Nigeria.

SEO expert and content writer, Mmadubugwu Justice is the brain behind the popular NewsOnline Nigeria, which has been making a huge difference in cyberspace.

Aside from being an SEO expert with years of experience in digital marketing and content analysis, he has trained individuals, consulted for top business organisations and partnered with friends to train several youths to become productive.

When he was asked why he established NewsOnline Nigeria, he said “We are a modern media house with a different view of news gathering and delivery. We are aware of the fake news trend in online media and have taken up the challenge to correct this ugly trend. We are out to rewrite the rules on how news publishing should be practised in the digital age.”

“We have a dedicated team of experienced journalists and editors in our newsroom, plus strong alliances with some of the biggest news agencies in and outside Nigeria, we cover events in Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large,” he concluded

Without mincing words, the newspaper is aimed at delivering timely, well written, original, properly-investigated and unbiased news and political content to Nigerians home and abroad.