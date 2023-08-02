Meet Lola Ade-John, banking, tech expert among Tinubu’s ministerial nominees

President Bola Tinubu, earlier today submitted an additional list of nineteen names for Ministerial Nominees to the Senate. Among them is Lola Ade John, an Information and Technology expert.

Lola Ade John’s nomination has garnered attention due to her impressive track record in the banking and technology sector.

With vast experience in designing, integrating, deploying, and managing core systems for global banking institutions, she has been at the forefront of leveraging technology to drive strategic business results and improve operations in small, medium, and large-scale working environments.

Education

A standout achievement in Lola Ade John’s academic journey was her graduation from the University of Ibadan with a B.Sc in Computer Science in 1984. Her exceptional performance earned her the honour of being the top graduate of her class that year.

Career

Her professional journey began as part of the National Youth Service assignment, where she supported systems used by Petroleum Engineers and the Personnel department in various divisions. Subsequently, she served as a System Analyst at The Shell Petroleum Development Company Of Nigeria Ltd for 7 years and 3 months, contributing her expertise to critical projects.

Lola’s career continued to flourish as she joined Magnum Trust Bank Ltd. (now part of Sterling Bank Nigeria Plc.), where she played a key role in establishing Information Technology, Administration, Personnel & Training, and Business Development departments. She pioneered the use of structured cabling in the Nigerian banking industry and successfully implemented new technology platforms for the bank, ensuring its competitiveness and growth.

In June 1998, she transitioned to Access Bank Plc as the Group Head of Support Services and Technology. Over a period of 13 years and 1 month, she led transformative projects, including the construction of a new Head Office building and data center with an investment of $3 million in technology. Her innovative approach, such as implementing a paperless office environment, set new standards for efficiency and sustainability.

Continuing her journey in the banking sector, Lola Ade John served as the Head of Applications at United Bank for Africa, where she led a project team to migrate customer and bank data to a centralised core banking platform, driving the bank’s growth and modernisation.

With her career spanning over three decades, she contributed significantly to Ecobank Nigeria, where she held various senior management roles within and outside Nigeria, solidifying her reputation as a top technology expert.

Presently, Lola Ade John is the Principal Consultant at Novateur Business Technology Consultants, a company she founded in 2014. The firm specialises in providing technical management and consulting services to both private and public sector clients, helping them improve their operations and performance through the application of technology systems knowledge and operational techniques.