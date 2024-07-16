Lagos Business School’s talents initiative recalibrates youth’s career narratives

Nigeria is blessed with talented, industrious, and relentless creative minds, but with no enablers to actualize their dreams.

The Lagos Business School’s Young Talents Programme (YTP) is designed to bridge this mentorship gap.

Some of the innovative talents mentored through YTP shared their experiences with BusinessDay.

Victoria Okesipe-Babalola

Victoria Okesipe-Babalola, a mathematics graduate of the University of Ibadan and now a research assistant at LBS, was at the 2023 YTP with a lot of positive feelings.

“It feels like ages ago because I’ve learned so much from the brilliant minds at LBS,” she said.

She said the experience was incredible and a perfect blend of academic rigour and real-world practicality.

“One of the highlights of my YTP experience was the “Meet the CEO” session, where I had the incredible opportunity to hear from the CEO of Sycamore. Ng.

“The insights highlighted how crucial investing in people is for any company’s success and shaped my approach to personal development,” she explained.

Okesipe-Babalola disclosed that the experience set her up for success by connecting her with Tayo Otubanjo, a professor of marketing at LBS.

Her childhood journey to life was shaped by her parents, who instilled in her the values of diligence and faith, which are the fulcrum of her life.

“Their constant encouragement to excel academically was the key to my unlimited possibilities and has been my driving force,” she noted.

Oluwatofunmi Idowu

Oluwatofunmi Idowu, an economics graduate from Obafemi Awolowo University, participated in the 2022 edition and described it as phenomenal.

“Listening to insightful lectures and interacting with accomplished graduates, among others, showcased the brilliance and excellence within Nigeria. The experience inspires me to strive for excellence in all my endeavours,” she said.

Her memorable experience was learning about the dynamics of starting and growing a business from Gloria Enyinnaya, an LBS graduate and founder.

“It provided an opportunity to sharpen my problem-solving skills through a challenging case study,” she said.

Idowu had a lot of memories growing up, especially during her secondary school years, when she started researching various career paths, reading extensively on finance, accounting, economics, and other corporate careers.

“Although I wasn’t entirely satisfied, I knew one thing for sure: I wanted to work in a field that involved solving problems. Despite my interest, I couldn’t find a clear career path that matched this scenario online.

When I got to the university, conversations with senior colleagues introduced me to management consulting, which seemed like the right fit at the time,” she said.

However, she said reading ‘The Prosperity Paradox’ by Clayton Christensen changed her perspective.

Christian Agu

Christian Agu is a growth marketing manager at the Afara Initiative and was in the 2022 YTP cohort, filled with breathtaking experiences and so much learning.

“Everything about YTP was lovely. I unlocked a different part of myself, learned, unlearned, and relearned. I had 360-degree growth and development,” he said.

Agu’s best moment was his team winning the ideation challenge and giving the vote of thanks.

“Winning the ideation competition was such a big feat for me because I love to stand out in competitions,” he said.

According to Agu, the YTP experience helped him to decipher what he truly wanted in his career and academic pursuits.

“It was post-YTP that I made up my mind to do an MBA. YTP also helped me to truly give my best in my current work. There is a principle from Uchenna Uzo, a professor of marketing, that I have applied to date: “Take your job and career as a work of God.”

Growing up for Agu was not a walk in the park, especially as the fourth child and a first-generation college graduate.

“When things changed for my family in the early 2000s, I saw my siblings discontinue school, and it was an excruciating and precarious moment for me.

“I remember being sent out of the examination hall during my WASSCE due to unpaid fees. I wept bitterly, asking the bursar to let me write with my peers. I cried profusely.

She finally allowed me one hour to the end of the paper, and I still made an ‘A’ in that examination,” he said.

After secondary school, he took three years off to hustle as a teacher and car washer.

“My days were packed; my morning hours were for teaching, while the evening hours were at the car wash.

“My weekends were dedicated to the car wash business. It was a tragic experience, but I’m grateful to God,” he said.

At the university, he studied electrical engineering and graduated in the top two percent of his class with 13 awards.

Enameguono Ekpemuaka

Enameguono Ekpemuaka hails from Ughelli in Delta State and is a graduate of Agricultural Science from the University of Benin.

At the 2023 YTP, he had an enriching experience. “I had the privilege of learning from the reputable pool of faculty and industry practitioners, then the mentorship, which gave me fresh perspectives on planning career goals and professional development,” he said.

A session with Belinda Nwosu was one of the memorable experiences of Ekpemuaka. He said she taught him that building a positive work ethic and being a “servant leader” is important to make the most of his professional life.

Ekpemuaka commended the programme, which helped shape his career by giving him the opportunity to apply to the Management Scholar Academy at LBS.

Growing up, he was always drawn to creativity, problem-solving, and continuous learning. At an early age, he was not quite sure what career path to take because he had diverse talents.

“I loved learning and teaching, and in my early years of secondary school, I was an ardent member of the Sustainable Development Club. There, I explored sustainability practices through gardening, upcycling, and educating others.

“Eventually, I gravitated towards agriculture and soil science at the University of Benin, where I graduated at the top of the class. During those years, my interests extended beyond the textbook,” he said.

Nevertheless, he saw the disconnect between the environment and Nigeria’s food systems and carved out solutions.

“In those times, I spearheaded knowledge sharing outside our lecture hours amongst my coursemates. This enhanced our academic performance. The experience brought me to the realisation that the best way to learn is to teach.

“I have been actively engaged in continuous learning and diverse skill development through courses, training, and workshops,” he said.

Sheneni Maiyaki

Sheneni Maiyaki, an indigene of Nasarawa State, graduated from the state university with a first-class degree in entrepreneurship.

He had a wonderful experience with the 2022 YTP cohort. “After the YTP, I knew I had found a place where I would be nurtured and thrive. I signed up for the Management Scholar Academy and joined LBS the following year.

“The programme has shaped my career by giving me an opportunity to do what I have always wanted,” he said.

Currently, Maiyaki works as a research and teaching assistant at LBS with a faculty member who specialises in operations.

Growing up, he said his parents ensured he and his siblings had the best education.

“After secondary school, I stayed at home for a year, and during that period, I managed the family’s business centre, where basic computer training and services were offered. It was a good learning and formation period for me.

Subsequently, I went to the university to study entrepreneurship. My year at the university is critical to who I am now,” he said.

Jennifer Agbo

Jennifer Agbo is a graduate of economics from the University of Nigeria and is currently a research assistant at LBS, preparing for her master’s programme in the United States.

Agbo was in the spectacular and eye-opening 2022 cohort that offered her the opportunity to return to the university with better clarity on her career.

“I learned how to coordinate a group, collate, analyse, and drive meaningful insights from data, and provide practical solutions that can be implemented by any organisation,” she said.

Agbo said YTP is a game-changer for Nigerian youth. “I believe it has the potential to empower countless Nigerian youth to achieve their dreams.

“By providing access to quality education and opportunities, YTP is helping to unlock the potential of Nigeria’s next generation.”

Despite growing up in a low-income family and facing financial challenges, Agbo said, she persevered and seized opportunities such as the PARG, GAIN, and EducationUSA, among others,” she narrated.