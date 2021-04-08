How Zamage grew online following with innovative marketing strategies

Being an entrepreneur requires a lot of hard work, grit, and determination. There is no such thing as an overnight success, it’s a culmination of hard work over the years.

Zac Sheaffer, founder of Zamage Clothing, is one entrepreneur whose grit and determination have made him successful in his venture.

Based out of Lancaster, PA, United States of America, Sheaffer started his business at a very young age, starting off in a small 500-square-foot shop. He sold non-branded merchandise and accessories in his store.

With dedication and perseverance, he finally secured his first contract with New Era Cap Co. It took him a year of persistence to get that contract so that his brand could get its first exposure.

With time, he started selling brands such as Rocawear, Miskeen, Enyce, Akademiks, Timberland, and Converse under his brand name.

There has been a gradual growth in his customer base with celebrities like DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God wearing the merchandise.

One of the reasons the brand saw success was Sheaffer’s innovative marketing strategies.

He introduced a promotion strategy called the Golden Ticket. A buyer finding the Golden Ticket hidden in the shoe gets the shoe they were looking to purchase for free.

He increased his online exposure by collaborating with Instagram pages and personalities with a huge following to get more eyes on his brand. This strategy gave his brand online exposure to an untapped consumer segment, thereby procuring new customers.

He also implemented a plan of advertising only to his target audience, thereby saving the cost of advertising to a broader audience. He placed target advertisements on websites where he anticipated that his target audience would be clicking. He got a high click rate, gaining online exposure and an increase in sales of his products.

Post-quarantine, the company introduced a blowout sale on their products. The customers could buy their quality merchandise without burning a hole in their pockets. They, once again, very strategically met the market demand.

Staying true to its sporty and athletic merchandise style, the brand sponsors inner-city basketball leagues, giving them shirts and gift cards. The contribution builds goodwill in the community and the brand image. It also builds customer and employee loyalty as they see the company working towards contributing to society.