Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited), a member of The Coca-Cola Company, faced significant challenges in retaining top talent and boosting employee engagement. The company, incorporated in 1980, is known for producing fruit juices, dairy, beverages and snacks.

Over the years, however, internal surveys revealed a troubling trend: Employees were experiencing low morale and high burnout rates, resulting in increased turnover.

This, in turn, made it difficult for the organisation to cultivate an employer brand that resonated with potential hires and aligned with its core values.

In response, the company decided to utilise a tool that will enable them to measure trust, pride, and camaraderie in the organization to understand how employees perceive the workplace, suggest areas for improvement and build a strong workplace culture.

They believed this initiative would provide valuable insights into employee engagement and satisfaction levels, ultimately improving the company’s overall workplace culture.

What CHI Limited did

To tackle these challenges head-on and foster a workplace where employees feel valued and engaged, the company leveraged on a survey called the Trust Index survey developed by Great Place to Work (GPTW).

This tool was designed to elicit honest feedback from employees, measuring trust, pride, and camaraderie within the organisation.

By understanding employee perceptions of the workplace and identifying areas for improvement, the survey aimed to foster innovation and financial growth by highlighting both successes and areas needing attention. Through this strategic initiative, Chivita|Hollandia sought to create a thriving workplace culture that attracts and retains top talent, ensuring long-term success and growth.

The company then took a bold step to transform its workplace culture by utilising the Trust Index survey.

How the company restructured

The results highlighted key areas for improvement, such as talent management, work-life integration, and effective team communication. In response to the survey findings, the company rolled out new wellness programmes to reduce burnout and promote better work-life integration.

Recognising the importance of a strong employer brand, the company revamped its strategy to communicate its values and people-centric culture to current and prospective employees.

The organisation also introduced an employee development programme to provide ample career growth opportunities.

A structured performance management system was put in place, offering regular feedback, recognition, and support to help employees improve and align their goals with the company’s objectives.

These initiatives, along with various other employee-focused efforts, resulted in heightened engagement and retention, paving the way for a more motivated and committed workforce.

“The insights gained through the survey and our commitment to implement feedback received has been critical in building a more engaged, empowered, and resilient workforce. Our company culture has emerged stronger, and we’ve recorded incredible improvements in talent retention”, according to Temitope Adedayo-Ojo, chief people officer at CHI Limited.

“To build a thriving workplace culture, organisations should invest in tools and surveys to gather employee feedback and measure workplace dynamics.

“Leadership must demonstrate commitment by acting on feedback and driving cultural change while leveraging data to track progress and ensure continuous improvement in engagement and retention. These strategies collectively create a motivated, resilient, and high-performing workforce”, said Dr. Oluyemi Adeosun, council member, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria.

Statistics/Key HR business improvements

Since implementing these changes, Chivita|Hollandia (CHI Limited) saw the following improvements:

15 percent boost in employee morale as reported in follow-up surveys

Reduced employee burnout by 25 percent through wellness programs

In 2022, the attrition rate was 10 percent, which was later reduced to 6 percent in 2023 and then 1.8 percent in YTD 2024.

Significant improvement in employer brand recognition, leading to a 30 percent increase in job applications for open positions.

Ngozi Ekugo Ngozi Ekugo is a Senior Labour Market Analyst and Correspondent, specializing in the research and analysis of workplace dynamics, labour market trends, immigration reports, employment law and legal cases in general. Her editorial work provides valuable insights for business owners, HR professionals, and the global workforce. She has garnered experience in the private sector in Lagos and has also had a brief stint at Goldman Sachs in the United Kingdom. An alumna of Queens College, Lagos, Ngozi studied English at the University of Lagos, holds a Master’s degree in Management from the University of Hertfordshire and is an Associate Member of CIPM and Member of CMI, UK.

