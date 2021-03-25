How Ayoub and Wilson make personalised gifts crucial selling point

Every entrepreneur dreams of making it big in their industry. Some focus on the quality of their products, while many believe that innovation is the key to attracting customers. But you need to remember one thing: you must cater to your customers exactly the way they want the products and services. Deviating from that path may lead to your competitors enjoying the lion’s share of your customers.

Joseph Ayoub and Julian Wilson, the founders of Dose of Roses, have mastered how to satisfy their customers with products they want and give them something extra to make everyone come back for more.

For example, when you buy flowers for your partner, don’t you feel like packing it neatly in a box so that when they open it, they can’t take their eyes away from them? But you don’t readily get boxes where you can personalise a message before sending the gift to your partner. Joseph and Julian introduced this concept and changed the way you gift your recipient.

Customize your roses

What if someone told you that the roses you gift to someone special will last for up to five years? You would be sceptical because you’re not sure where to find these long-lasting roses. Well, it was Ayoub and Wilson’s idea to deliver something that customers wanted but could not have. Everyone wants the flowers in their vase to last another day just to appreciate their beauty a little longer. But that’s a wish that both founders of Dose of Roses are here to make it come true.

Dose of Roses allows you to customize everything – rose colours, box material, box colours, arrangement style, and even add a personalised message. This shows that the founders think from the customer’s perspective.

Apart from using social media to promote their brand, they also focused on making personalised gift services slightly different from what the majority of their competitors offer. This is what sets Dose of Roses apart. Most importantly, they made personalisation and variety their crucial selling point. Additionally, they provided handmade roses that would last up to five years, a decision that made consumers want to buy from Dose of Roses instead of the traditional florist.

The 24K gold-dipped rose

Personalised gifts have become quite common these days. But there still lies room for innovation, and Ayoub and Wilson exploited that room to the best of their abilities when they came up with the idea of the 24karat gold-dipped rose.

Think of how your partner will feel when they open a box with a personal message from you on top and see rose at the height of its beauty all dipped in gold. It’s that twinkle of joy in their eyes and the gleeful smile that make for that special moment.

Did Joseph Ayoub and Julian Wilson do anything that others couldn’t have done? No. But they determined to implement the idea of personalising roses according to the customer’s needs and that brought success to Dose of Roses.

As they always say to aspiring entrepreneurs, “It’s not the idea that counts but the execution of that idea to make it a reality that would make you successful.”

Work towards that goal, and you will also see your business flourish.