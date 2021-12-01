Hajiya Aisha Gambo: Redefining business sphere through excellence, efforts to national growth

Hajiya Aisha Gambo is an industrious woman who has been able to build a span of businesses to her credits in about two decades of relentless hard work and dedication.

Conceiving Framazaz Resources in 2005 she has been able to drive the company to a reputable status filled with admiration and pace-setting.

From commodities to supplies, construction to interior decor and a couple of other ventures, Aisha Gambo has been able to build a sustainable and well-rooted business for herself.

Read also: Tony Elumelu Foundation to give $5000 each to 3369 female entrepreneurs

Speaking about how she started the business she stated, “My journey into business started from a very young age while I was still in primary school as I have always been a businesswoman from when I was young and I think it was inspired from watching my Mum.

“I am someone that doesn’t like asking people for money even from my parents and now my husband since my both parents are late. I had always wanted to see I get things done for me. I have done many different businesses, from small ones to large ones some successful and some didn’t do very well. I understood that it’s a journey and not an overnight growth.

And my husband has been a great pillar and support.”

Framazaz currently is a large scale distributor of staple foods manufactured by Flour Mills Nigeria (Golden Penny) which includes food products such as Edible Oils, Pasta (Spaghetti, Macaroni, Noodles), Semovitas, Garri, Margarine amongst others.

The company has grown over the years to cover many different markets and compete with some of the biggest distributors nationwide which have earned them special recognition awards. Attesting further she mentioned,

“I believe food is a necessity for all and in as much as I run this business, I also understand that we are a vehicle for reducing hunger by making sure our products penetrate into different regions as possible.”

“By hard work and God’s Grace, we have been growing and increasing our customer base and because of this, we need more space to store our products. I intend to build additional warehouses at different locations to increase our storage capacity to enable us to serve our growing customer base better,” she added.