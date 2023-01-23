Gbenga Biobaku & Co marks 20 years of legal practice, celebrates clients

Gbenga Biobaku & Co, an enterprising Nigerian law firm, recently rolled out drums to celebrate its 20th anniversary in the legal practice.

The celebration had many exciting activities, which climaxed on January 19, 2023 with a special anniversary dinner at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi Lagos.

The dinner provided a convivial atmosphere and platform to celebrate the firm’s staff, partners and especially clients, who have sustained it in business for the two decades of practice.

As part of the activities marking the anniversary, the law firm had earlier in December 2022, had a charity visit to Bethesda Primary and Secondary schools. It also had a thanksgiving service and a beach party for GBC staff and GBC alumni.

GBC, as the law firm is shortened, is led by Gbenga Biobaku as the senior partner, while the partners include; Okey Nwanya, Ijeoma Abalogu, Ayoade Oluwasanmi, and Wale Tejuoso.

Speaking at the event, Gbenga Biobaku, founder and senior partner of the law firm, noted that it has been an interesting journey for the law firm that started 20 year ago at a small place on Keffi Street, Ikoyi, Lagos and that 20 years is a major milestone for the law firm.

He also appreciated the firm’s long standing clients such as Equinor, Baker Hughes, Parker Drilling and Bolamark Engineering.

“20 years of any business is a major milestone and we think that this is a good time to celebrate with our clients, friends and also to reenergize ourselves for the future as well.

“We thought it would be good to bring together most of the people that have been part of our journey in the last 20 years and some of our close friends and associates,” the senior partner said.

Tracing the journey from the firm’s days of little beginning, Biobaku said, “We started a little over 20 years ago at a small office in Strachan Street. The office was actually provided to us by a good friend of mine who is also with us.

“The firm has grown over the years to become a medium-sized commercial law firm in Nigeria. We moved to a much bigger office in Keffi Street within one year of starting up, and after a few years we moved to a much bigger space which is our current location in Lekki.”

Speaking at the dinner, Ijeoma Abalogu, a partner of the law firm, expressed her excitement over the sustained growth and giant strides achieved by the firm over the 20 years in business.

She commended the commitment and professionalism of the partners, especially the senior partner in steering the firm to greatness.

The dinner event witnessed an insightful presentation by Professor Chris Ogbechie, Dean of the Lagos Business School, who was also the guest speaker for the evening.

The professor reviewed the economy, business and corporate world in a practical way that bared the challenges and also ways to navigate the uncertain business terrain of 2023.

The insight was useful not only to GBC, but to other businesses and even individuals at the dinner party.

For Mutiu Sunmonu, chairman of the event, it was truly a big milestone considering that many businesses have gone down because of the economic realities and challenges of doing business in Nigeria.

He commended Biobaku and his team and urged them to sustain their commitment and professionalism in order to ensure GBC lives to see and even beyond another 20 years anniversary.