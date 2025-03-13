In today’s rapidly evolving world, the role of women in society cannot be overstated. Women are the backbone of families, communities, and economies, contributing immensely to various sectors while also taking on caregiving responsibilities. Yet, a significant number of women step away from their professional careers to raise children or care for loved ones.

Others may never have explored professional career paths due to various life circumstances. Unfortunately, many of these women find it difficult to reintegrate into the workforce, facing barriers such as skill gaps, outdated experience, and a lack of opportunities.

This oversight is a costly one for society. By not actively investing in the re-integration of these women, we are losing out on an enormous pool of untapped talent, innovation, and productivity. Women bring diverse perspectives, leadership qualities, and problem-solving skills that are crucial for business growth and economic development. When women thrive, societies flourish. It is, therefore, imperative to provide pathways for these women to re-enter the workforce successfully.

Skills-Based Training: A solution for workforce re-integration

One of the most effective ways to support women in their journey back into professional careers is through skills-based training. The job market is ever-changing, and many industries now require specialized skills such as Project Management and Product Management, both of which are highly sought-after across various sectors. Additionally, essential soft skills such as Leadership and Management, Customer Ethics, Conflict Resolution, Customer Service Excellence, Stakeholder Management, and Effective Communication play a critical role in career advancement.

By equipping women with these technical and soft skills, we empower them with the confidence and capability to re-enter the workforce and thrive in professional environments. Training programs tailored to the needs of returning women can bridge the gap between past experience and current market demands, ensuring they are well-prepared for new career opportunities.

Introducing the EmpowerHer Campaign by The Newleaf Group

Recognizing the need for structured workforce reintegration, The Newleaf Group has launched the EmpowerHer Campaign—a program specifically designed to provide women with the necessary skills to successfully transition back into the workplace. This initiative focuses on Project Management and Product Management training, two high-demand skill areas that can open doors to lucrative career opportunities.

EmpowerHer is not just about training; it’s about creating real opportunities for women. The program aims to:

● Equip women with relevant, job-ready skills.

● Connect them with employment opportunities through referrals and networking.

● Facilitate internships to give hands-on experience in real work environments.

● Encourage organizations to recognize the value of hiring returning women professionals.

A Call for Support

To make this vision a reality, we are calling on corporate organizations, industry leaders, and stakeholders to support this initiative. Companies can contribute by:

● Sponsoring women to undertake the EmpowerHer training program.

● Endorsing the program, lending credibility and support to our mission.

● Referring women who can benefit from this training.

● Providing internship opportunities to help trained women gain real-world experience.

This is an opportunity for organizations to contribute to gender inclusivity and economic empowerment while also benefiting from a newly trained, highly motivated workforce.

Conclusion

Investing in women is not just a social cause; it is an economic imperative. By empowering women who have taken career breaks or never had the opportunity to start a professional journey, we unlock potential that drives business success and societal progress. The EmpowerHer Campaign is an initiative that will create lasting impact, and we invite all stakeholders to join us in making a difference.

Tolu Ayankoya, is an avid Project Management professional with over 10 years of experience working for global banks in the UK financial services sector. Throughout his career, he has honed leadership and soft skills, recognizing their importance in career growth and business success.

