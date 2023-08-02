Bureau commences investigation into aircraft mishap in Lagos

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) says it has commenced investigation into an accident involving a Jabiru J430 in Lagos.

The mishap occurred a little after 1500hrs local time on Tuesday.

This is contained in a statement signed by Tunji Oketunbi, NSIB General Manager, Public Affairs, in Abuja.

According to him, the light single airplane with nationality and registration marks 5N-CCQ, is operated by Air First Hospitality & Tours.

“The aircraft was on a test flight within Lagos with two passengers onboard, before it crashed around Oba Akran area of Lagos State with no fatalities.

“The aircraft caught fire on impact but the spread was contained by the rainfall at the time of impact. The two souls on board were taken to the hospital.

“The NSIB, hereby, solicits information from the general public in form of pictures, video or recording evidences to assist in conducting a comprehensive investigation,” he said.

Oketunbi said the bureau could be reached through info@aib.gov.ng , NSIB_Nigeria on its social media platforms or on its emergency line +234-807-709-0909.

According to him, NSIB is a multimodal investigation agency charged with mandate to investigate transportation accidents and serious incidents in Nigeria with aim of identifying probable causes and proffer safety recommendations that can prevent reoccurrence.