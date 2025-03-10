The Nigerian Senate is once again embroiled in controversy, much like a recurring film series.

This has raised concerns about the moral integrity of lawmakers and the credibility of the National Assembly as an institution.

The latest dispute unfolded on Feb. 20 when Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, returned to the Senate plenary only to discover that her seat had been reassigned.

Refusing to accept the change, Akpoti-Uduaghan, who joined the Senate in Oct. 2023 following her victory at the Court of Appeal, engaged in a heated exchange with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

At this point, Senate Chief Whip Tahir Monguno raised a point of order, citing sections of the Senate rulebook to justify the reassignment.

He explained that the changes were necessary due to shifts in the Senate’s composition, following the defection of some opposition members to the majority wing.

According to him, such adjustments fell within the constitutional prerogative of the Senate President, and non-compliance could result in penalties, including exclusion from Senate discussions.

“Any senator who refuses to comply with a seat reassignment will not be recognised or allowed to contribute to discussions,” Monguno emphasised, referencing Senate rules.

Akpabio upheld Monguno’s position and ruled in favour of the order.

However, when Akpoti-Uduaghan raised her hand to speak, she was denied recognition for not addressing the chamber from her newly assigned seat.

This appeared to frustrate the senator, who, visibly agitated, directly confronted the Senate President.

“I don’t care if I am silenced; I am not afraid. You have denied me my privilege. Mr Senate President, ever since the nightclub incident, you have deliberately silenced my voice. My bills have not progressed beyond the second reading.

“I am not afraid of being silenced, but I will do so with honour. As a senator duly elected by my people, I choose to remain in this seat, come what may.

“The worst you can do is suspend me from this sitting, but that will not stop me from contributing my quota to my constituency, the Senate, and Nigeria as a whole,” she declared.

She added, “Mr Senate President, I have taken a lot from you”.

The incident has since triggered a wave of accusations and counter-accusations among key figures in the Senate.

Appearing on a popular television programme, Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had previously hinted at revealing more details, accused Akpabio of deliberately punishing her for rejecting his alleged advances.

She claimed that during a visit to Akpabio’s residence in Akwa Ibom on Dec. 8, 2023, he made inappropriate advances towards her in the presence of her husband.

Furthermore, she alleged that on another occasion, Akpabio insinuated that she should “take care of him” if she wanted her motions to receive favourable consideration in the Senate.

In response, Senate Deputy Chief Whip Onyekachi Nwebonyi strongly defended the Senate President, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated and an attempt to evade disciplinary action.

In a statement, Nwebonyi described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims as unsubstantiated and conveniently timed to divert attention from the ongoing disciplinary proceedings against her.

“If she truly believed she was being victimised due to an alleged harassment incident, the appropriate platform to raise such concerns would have been the Senate itself, not a television interview.

“The Senate operates based on reason and law, not sentiment and drama,” he said.

He also pointed out that Akpoti-Uduaghan was appointed Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Content in November 2023, prior to the alleged incident in Akwa Ibom.

“If she had truly been a victim, why would the Senate leadership, under the same Akpabio, assign her such a critical leadership role?” he queried.

Nwebonyi cautioned against allowing baseless allegations to disrupt Senate proceedings and urged Akpoti-Uduaghan to pursue her claims through appropriate legal channels rather than turning the Senate into a stage for personal grievances.

Akpabio’s media consultant, Kenny Okulogbo, also dismissed the allegations as “a collection of lies,” arguing that Akpoti-Uduaghan was merely upset about being removed as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Content.

“All that Senator Natasha said is a collection of lies. She is simply angry because she was removed as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Content.

“The Senate President will respond. We will issue an official statement soon,” Okulogbo said.

Subsequently, Akpoti-Uduaghan was referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, chaired by Labour Party Senator Neda Imasuen from Edo, for disciplinary review.

The committee has been given two weeks to submit its report.

As tensions escalated, the spouses of both key figures became involved, each stepping forward to defend their partner.

Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the Senate President, filed multiple legal actions against Akpoti-Uduaghan, demanding ₦250 billion in damages for alleged defamation against her husband.

Dismissing the allegations, Ekaette insisted that her husband was a disciplined individual and described the accusations as “false and damaging”.

In a fundamental rights suit filed at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, she argued that the accusations had caused her and her children “emotional and psychological distress”.

She requested a restraining order preventing Akpoti-Uduaghan from making further “spiteful” statements.

In response, Akpoti-Uduaghan urged Ekaette to refrain from intervening and allow her husband to defend himself.

In a letter dated March 1, addressed to Mrs Akpabio through her lawyer, Victor Giwa, Akpoti-Uduaghan advised her to step back to protect her well-being and that of her family.

Meanwhile, her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, also weighed in, stating that his wife had confided in him about her interactions with the Senate President.

“I handled the situation with maturity and respect, as I consider Akpabio a family friend.

“I personally met with the Senate President and respectfully urged him to treat my wife with the respect she deserves while honouring our friendship. We reached an understanding to resolve the matter amicably,” he said.

However, he noted that in spite of their agreement, his wife continued to experience harassment, indicating that the issue remained unresolved.

Nonetheless, he expressed unwavering trust in his wife, describing her as his greatest source of joy.

In the wake of these developments, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar called for an investigation, describing the allegations as “grave”.

Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, urged President Bola Tinubu and the Senate to ensure a credible, transparent, and independent inquiry.

“The Nigerian Senate represents the voice of the people.

“Those who serve in it, especially its leadership, must uphold the highest standards of integrity, dignity, and respect for their office and the Nigerian citizens they serve.

“With only four women currently serving in the Senate, it is imperative that we foster an environment where female legislators can serve without fear of harassment or intimidation,” he said.

Similarly, former Senate President Bukola Saraki urged both parties to resolve their differences through internal conflict resolution channels, warning that the controversy could damage the Senate’s reputation.

Meanwhile, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, called for an investigation but cautioned against sacrificing Akpabio based on unproven allegations.

The Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria also urged the Senate to remain focused on its constitutional duties.

The group dismissed the sexual harassment allegation against its president as a possible attempt by Akpoti-Uduaghan to evade punishment.

Likewise, the Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) warned that the ongoing feud could erode public confidence in the National Assembly.

CUPP’s National Secretary, Peter Ameh, described the allegations as a serious threat to the Senate’s credibility, particularly if left unaddressed.

He stressed that sexual harassment allegations, especially against female senators, undermine professionalism, gender equality, and public trust in the institution.

Ameh cautioned that such controversies could discourage women from pursuing political careers, ultimately weakening confidence in the Senate’s leadership and governance.

Albeit differing opinions, analysts agree the allegations should be investigated due to their seriousness and source.

Also of concern is the lawmakers’ public morality and the National Assembly’s integrity, image, and public perception.

Nevertheless, how the Senate handles the issue will greatly influence public trust in the institution and its values.

‘Wale Sadeeq writes from News Agency of Nigeria

