2023: The high and low moments

As the curtain slowly falls on 2023, it leaves behind a complex tapestry of events that have deeply impacted the lives of Nigerians. This year has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, marked by significant developments that have shaped the nation’s socio-economic and political landscapes.

Economic challenges and security concerns

The year commenced under a cloud of economic stress. Nigerians grappled with the hardship of cash crunch, as the transition to new Naira notes created a tidal wave of anxiety and unrest. The financial turmoil, starting in December 2022, extended into January 2023, casting a long shadow over the New Year.

January also bore witness to a tragedy in Nasarawa State, where a bomb explosion claimed the lives of at least 27 herders, leaving several others injured. The incident was attributed to a military airstrike, a revelation that came amidst Human Rights Watch’s demands for justice and transparency. The event was a grim reminder of the fragile state of security in the nation.

The gloom of January was further compounded by a tragic accident in Lagos, where a falling container claimed nine lives, underscoring the ongoing challenges in urban safety and infrastructure gap.

From protests to grammy success

February ushered in a wave of protests, fueled by the Naira redesign and election-related tensions. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s deadline for the Naira swap only intensified public unrest, particularly among the unbanked population.

In stark contrast to these struggles, February also celebrated a remarkable achievement in the arts. Tems, a 27-year-old Nigerian superstar, etched her name in history as the first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy, an honor that sparked debates about her pioneering status compared to British-Nigerian singer Sade. The achievement highlighted Nigeria’s growing influence in the global music scene.

Political landscapes and election dynamics

The 2023 General Election in February was a cornerstone event, drawing both national and international attention. It marked a period of historical firsts and controversies that would shape the political landscape of Nigeria.

The political arena saw significant developments with the All Progressives Congress (APC) nominating Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a move that resonated with southern demands. In contrast, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chose a northern candidate, Atiku Abubakar. The election cycle was notable for its religious undertones, as Tinubu, a Muslim, chose Kashim Shettima, also a Muslim, as his running mate, a decision unprecedented in about 30 years of Nigerian political history.

The election results brought Tinubu to power, but not without contention. Both Atiku and Peter Obi challenged his victory, leading to a legal battle that culminated in the Presidential Election Petition Court upholding Tinubu’s win.

From polls to high petrol prices

Amidst these political upheavals, Nigeria faced a grim reality in the energy sector. The removal of fuel subsidies led to a staggering increase in fuel prices, profoundly impacting the cost of living. The decision, made by the Buhari’s administration and upheld by President Tinubu, sparked widespread outcry and necessitated various palliative measures by the government and state authorities to mitigate the impact on citizens.

The year also witnessed a significant downturn in the economy, with the Naira experiencing a dramatic fall in value. Theveconomic challenge was compounded by ongoing security concerns, including the relentless battle against insurgency.

Inflation and pharmaceutical challenges

Nigeria, Africa’s economic powerhouse, faced a steep climb in inflation rates, a trend tracked by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The economic hurdle became even more daunting as major pharmaceutical companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, exited the market, causing a dramatic surge in medication costs. The NBS reports that as of November 2023, the headline inflation rate reached 28.2 percent, marking an uninterrupted 11-month rise and the peak level since July 2005, a period spanning more than 18 years.

State government conflicts and regional politics

In the political realm, 2023 was a year of internal conflicts within various state governments, showcasing the intricate power dynamics and challenges within Nigeria’s political landscape. These internal struggles were evident in states like Edo, Rivers, and Ondo, where political rifts and leadership crisis took center stage.

The year also saw Nigeria playing a critical role in regional politics, particularly in response to the military coup in Niger. President Tinubu’s initial stance on military intervention in Niger drew criticism, reflecting the nation’s complex role in regional stability and governance.

In a surprising political development, Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, was appointed Minister of the FCT, a move that bridged party lines and signaled a new era in Nigerian politics.

Creative achievements and international recognition

Amid these challenges, the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, emerged as a beacon of creativity and cultural expression. The industry produced a slew of successful films, such as “Jagun Jagun” and “She Must Be Obeyed,” which not only broke records on streaming platforms like Netflix, but also showcased Nigeria’s storytelling prowess to a global audience.

Similarly, the largest black nation in the world continued to shine on the global stage with notable achievements in sports, academia, and the arts. From the Super Falcons’ performance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup to the academic accomplishments of Nigerians in the diaspora, these successes showcased the resilience and talent of the Nigerian spirit.

In addition, a notable development in the energy sector was the commissioning of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Lagos, a project that holds promise for Nigeria’s energy independence and economic stability.

Exceptional achievements of Nigerians shining on the global stage

It is also essential to highlight the remarkable achievements of Nigerians who, against all odds, have brought honor and recognition to their homeland on the global stage. Their accomplishments in various fields have not only showcased Nigeria’s rich talent pool but also inspired hope and pride among its people during a year filled with challenges.

In the realm of academia, Professor Saheed Aderinto stands as a beacon of intellectual brilliance. This Nigerian scholar, based at Florida International University in the United States, made history by becoming the first Nigerian to win the prestigious Dan David Prize in February. Recognized for his outstanding contributions in the fields of history and African diaspora studies, Aderinto’s work was lauded for its innovative approach to the history of sexuality, nonhumans, and violence. His accomplishment, a testament to the global impact of Nigerian scholarship, has not only honored his nation but also set a new benchmark in historical research.

In the culinary world, Hilda Baci, a 27-year-old Nigerian chef, carved her name in the Guinness World Records with an astonishing feat. In May, she shattered the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, cooking for a breathtaking 93 hours and 11 minutes. The extraordinary achievement not only highlighted Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage but also placed Baci on the global culinary map, proving the country’s prowess in this creative industry.

The political arena too witnessed an inspiring story of success and representation. In June, Yemi Mobolade, a Nigerian immigrant, was elected mayor of Colorado Springs, the second-largest city in the US State of Colorado. His victory, achieved without any prior political experience, demonstrated the potential of Nigerians to excel in governance and leadership roles internationally.

In the world of football, Asisat Oshoala, a member of the Super Falcons and a striker for FC Barcelona Femeni, garnered international acclaim by winning the CAF Women’s Player of the Year title for a record sixth time. Her achievement was a milestone for Nigerian football, emphasising the country’s rich talent pool in the sport.

On the men’s side, Victor Osimhen, a striker for SSC Napoli, was crowned the CAF Men’s Player of the Year, becoming the first Nigerian to win the award since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999. Osimhen’s triumph was a beacon of hope and inspiration, showcasing the prowess of Nigerian footballers on the international stage.

In academia, Ijeoma Uchegbu, a Nigerian-born Professor of Pharmaceutical Nanoscience, made history by being elected as president of Wolfson College at the University of Cambridge. Her appointment was not just a personal achievement but a monumental moment for Nigerians in the field of science and education, highlighting their contributions to global knowledge and research.

These achievements by Nigerians in various fields – from academia to sports, politics to culinary arts – reflect the diverse talents and relentless spirit of the Nigerian people. They serve as a source of inspiration and pride, demonstrating that despite the challenges faced at home, Nigerians continue to excel and make significant contributions on the world stage. Their successes provide a beacon of hope for the nation, highlighting the immense potential that lies within its people.

As 2023 draws to a close, it leaves behind a complex legacy of both achievements and challenges. It is a year that tested the resilience of Nigerians, while also highlighting their capacity for remarkable accomplishments. This year’s events have laid the groundwork for future developments, setting the stage for what promises to be an equally eventful 2024.