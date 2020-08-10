BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

With CAMA 2020, FMDQ sets sight on derivatives trading

...positions Nigeria’s Financial Market for Transformation

by

Nigeria’s financial market and the economy, as a whole will receive the long-awaited boost to spur economic development and the repositioning of Nigeria as a compelling destination of capital following the Presidential assent of the Companies and Allied Matters Bill 2020, consequently introducing the  Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, which has repealed and…

Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month

SUBSCRIBE

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author