The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has again urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to quickly come up with a clear strategy and timeline on how it intends to achieve full unification of the country’s multiple exchange rates. According to the IMF, this will enhance foreign exchange availability for FX-strapped businesses, promote both domestic and…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE