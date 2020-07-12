Where is Nigeria on Covid-19 cure?
… FG not just waiting for vaccine - NCDC …Madagascar herb not effective - Oyetomi …Lack of confidence in locally-produced drugs a major drawback - Iwu
As death rate in Nigeria continues to increase as a result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, many citizens have wondered what the Federal Government is doing about developing a local remedy to tackle the virus. But the Federal Government has said it was not sleeping on guard. Some observers say that it beats the imagination…
