Updated: Oil’s remarkable rise to pre-pandemic levels could be big catalyst for Nigeria

Brent, the benchmark for Nigeria’s crude oil, extended its rebound on Monday, hitting the $60 per barrel mark for the first time since the global oil market records its worst-ever crisis triggered by the deadly coronavirus. Brent, against which Nigeria’s oil is priced, increased by $0.76 to $60.10 per barrel at 7pm Nigerian time on…