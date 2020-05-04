Updated: NCDC releases new community case definitions for COVID-19

Due to the ongoing community transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in parts of the country, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has released a new case definition which explains those who needs to be tested for the virus.

In the new case definition which was released on Sunday, the NCDC said a suspected case is anyone with cough and/or fever, history of fever in the last two weeks with one or more of the following symptoms: shivering/shaking (chills), body pain, headache, sore throat, recent loss of taste or smell.

Others are difficulty in breathing/shortness of breath, diarrhea/abdominal pain, runny nose/catarrh and fatigue (tiredness).

It further explained that a probable case of COVID-19 is any person that presented with any of the above symptoms in the last two weeks and died without a confirmatory COVID-19 test.

Previously, those who could be tested for COVID-19 were returning travellers with fever, cough or difficulty breathing, contacts of confirmed cases with these symptoms and those with fever and respiratory symptoms in areas of moderate-high prevalence.

The case definition was updated further to include all persons with fever and respiratory infection of unknown cause.

In a similar vein, the NCDC has advised that cloth facemask should only be worn by individuals who are not at a high risk for complications due to COVID-19.

A cloth facemask, made out of everyday fabric, can act as a barrier to respiratory droplets but cannot completely protect the individual from COVID-19.

In its new advisory, the disease control agency recommended the use of facemasks as convenient substitute to medical facemasks for the current global situation and an additional layer of physical distancing to help block the spread of respiratory droplets from person to person.

This is in recognition of the fact that COVID-19 is primarily spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.

NCDC stressed that it is very important that cloth facemasks are handled and cared for properly to avoid the further spread of infectious agents.

“Make sure the mask has been washed and is unused before first wear. Wash your hands with soap under running water before touching the mask. If water is not available, use a hand sanitiser,” NCDC advised.

“Cover your nose and mouth completely with the mask making sure it fits snuggly with no open gaps. Avoid touching or adjusting the mask while it is on. Wash or sanitise your hands before removing the mask by the straps. Wash the mask immediately with soap or detergent and allow to dry completely in the sun and before re-use, iron the mask,” it said.

The NCDC, however, advised that the facemasks must be worn in combination with other preventive measures, such as avoiding large gatherings, physical distancing by maintaining a distance of 2 metres between yourself and others, regular handwashing with soap under running water, and frequent cleaning of surfaces with soap and water or disinfectants.

The disease control agency further advised that health care workers and those caring for the ill, those experiencing respiratory symptoms like coughing and sneezing, and the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions should wear medical facemasks.