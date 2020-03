The pressure on the local currency intensified on Thursday as one dollar ($1) traded for N410 at the black market. Foreign exchange users are buying up the dollar to hedge following fears of devaluation of the naira as the price of oil has slumped below $34 per barrel. BusinessDay checks show that dollar was quoted…

Already a member? Login! Choose us for news analysis that respects your intelligence, time and money. Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article SUBSCRIBE