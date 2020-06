Up to 60 percent of the 979 mysterious deaths reported in Kano State mid April were caused by coronavirus, the Federal Government said on Monday. The government said this was part of the findings of investigations conducted by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19. Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, said the report was coming…

