BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Update 1: Nigeria’s April inflation accelerates to 12.34%, highest in 2yrs

…on back of lockdown, disrupted supply chains

by
inflation
inflation

Nigeria’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI), commonly known as inflation, accelerated by 12.34 percent in April 2020, marking the eighth-consecutive uptrend since September 2019 and the highest in two years, a BusinessDay analysis shows. Data from the April 2020 inflation report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Thursday show that inflation rose month-on-month…

Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Months

SUBSCRIBE
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

FirstBank provides free e-learning subscriptions, targets 1m…

Lagos cuts 2020 budget by 21 percent to N920.5bn as COVID-19…

IMF support Smoothens Nigeria’s path to Investors as bond…

1 of 6,043