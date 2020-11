In signs of renewed confidence following new policies geared at improving Nigerian power sector liquidity, Transcorp has completed the acquisition of “Afam Power plc” and “Afam Three Fast Power,” in a deal the Federal Government says is a milestone in accelerating power sector reforms. The Federal Government and Transcorp Consortium signed the Share Sale Agreement…

