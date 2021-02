For Africa’s biggest oil-producing country, the idea of getting private capital to explore for new oil fields in 2021 may be off the table as international oil companies (IOCs) are not only reducing their exploration workforce but also cutting the search for new fossil fuel fields. With IOCs such as Shell, Chevron and others accounting…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login