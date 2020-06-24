BusinessDay
States gave FG control over their DisCos’ shares, trouble is getting it back

…As Buhari rejects counsel to excise states’ shares in DisCos from FG’s control  

Contrary to the Federal Government’s claims that state governments are trying to assume ownership of the DisCos, evidence shows that the states’ investments in DisCos’ equity give them a right to stake a claim. During the process of privatising the power sector between 2005 and 2013, the Nigerian government sold a 60 percent stake in…

