The coming of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and Heirs Holdings into the nation’s insurance industry will cause a major disruption in the country’s insurance space. Analysts say that both intuitions have large insurance buy that have been managed over the years by other insurance companies, but with their coming on board, there is the tendency that…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE