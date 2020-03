The Senate is seeking to ban electricity generating sets in the country and is proposing 10 years imprisonment for importers of generating sets. This is contained in a bill sponsored by Bima Enagi (Niger South), which passed first reading in the Senate on Wednesday. “All persons are hereby directed to stop the use of electricity…

