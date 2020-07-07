BusinessDay
Recognise changing dynamics for SMP 2020-2024 to create digital economy – experts urge NCC

...Hopeful alignment of NBP 2020-2025 with new SMP may solve broadband challenges

Telecommunication industry watchers are wondering how effective the strategic management plan (SMP) 2020-2024 will be, considering that challenges like inadequate infrastructural capacity, insufficient network backbone creating congested networks, multiple taxes, and others meant to be tackled with the SMP of 2014-2018, still persist in Nigeria today. This comes as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) designed…

