Recession, job losses, FX, taxes worry CEOs as COVID-19 numbers rise

...Sanwo-Olu says lack of data worsened Nigeria’s coronavirus status  

Chief executives of major companies in Lagos are worried about the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the state’s economy, expressing concerns that the imminent recession, job losses, foreign exchange scarcity and taxes could rob Africa’s fifth largest economy of its allure. “One of our major challenges now is access to foreign exchange,” said Roy Deepanjan,…

