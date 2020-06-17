BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

‘Pharmaceutical, aviation industries must harness effort for Nigeria to make meaning of testing’

…as experts map Nigeria’s response to COVID-19  

by , , and

Nigeria’s effort at strengthening its testing capacity across the country might not make meaningful impact if the pharmaceutical industry remains in doldrums, behind advanced technological resources being activated in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak around the world. Also without the integration of the aviation prowess in ferrying essential medical supplies around the country, the…

Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 1 Month

SUBSCRIBE
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Capital market can deliver Nigeria out of current…

Nigeria’s quest for good governance hangs in balance…

With 490 new cases of #COVID19, Nigeria’s confirmations zoom…

1 of 6,129