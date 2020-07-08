BusinessDay
Overwhelmed by COVID-19, Nigerians face food crisis over disruptions to planting season

... Indorama shutdown has affected fertiliser availability for 2020 – NSIA

A weary Nigerian population that has over four months endured the economic siege brought by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is facing an even harsher reality of food shortage. The scarcity of food will not only be about availability, but also affordability, which would further strain finances for millions of people whose incomes have already been…

