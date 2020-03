Crude oil prices dropped further on Wednesday, with United States’ West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices falling to an 18-year low of $22 as global market expects an extra oil of about 3 million barrels per day in April, with even more pending in May. WTI plunged 15.3 percent to $22.90 a barrel on March 18, the lowest…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay for just N500 per month to read full article SUBSCRIBE