Oil marketers say FG should back downstream deregulation with law  

The Nigerian government says it has deregulated the petroleum downstream sector since March to allow oil marketers resume importation and sale of petrol, but marketers say without the requisite legislation to back the policy, the sector cannot truly be deregulated. At a virtual conference of the Nigerian Petroleum Downstream Consultative Summit held on Thursday, panellists…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Months SUBSCRIBE