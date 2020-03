The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) will sustain its ongoing remote trading despite a 14-day restriction of movement in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja (FCT) aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country. The Federal Government on Sunday announced restriction of all movements in Lagos and Ogun States as well…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay for just N500 per month to read full article SUBSCRIBE