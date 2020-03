Stocks continued their descent on Wednesday, recording their second-biggest decline in 2020 to widen year’s loss by the most yet. The most capitalised stock, Dangote Cement, shed 10 percent to N153 a unit after remaining relatively quiet in the previous market routs, pushing the market 3.35 percent lower and YTD to -12.18 percent. Stock investors…

Already a member? Login! Choose us for news analysis that respects your intelligence, time and money. Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article SUBSCRIBE